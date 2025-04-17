UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Price

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by UBS Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

Paramount Global stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $14.54.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paramount Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,743,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,993,000 after buying an additional 348,298 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 824.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 195,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 174,514 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,902,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 265,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,586,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,973,000 after purchasing an additional 908,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth $5,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

