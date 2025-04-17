UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock Price

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $13.25 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

PMT opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.59%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.30%.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Doug Jones sold 14,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $210,685.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,189. The trade was a 18.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 208,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 36,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 26,703 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

