Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Udemy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair cut Udemy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Udemy in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Udemy Stock Performance

Shares of Udemy stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.24 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.81. Udemy has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $199.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Udemy

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Naspers sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $25,088,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,920,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,139,385.60. This trade represents a 18.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Eren Bali sold 69,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $625,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,156,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,404,450. This trade represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,305,168 shares of company stock worth $26,040,186 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Udemy by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,934,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,392,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 121,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Udemy by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 41,145 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

Recommended Stories

