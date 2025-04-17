UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UMBF

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.71. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $129.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $380,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,313,427.67. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $60,146.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,190,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 403.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,114,000 after buying an additional 694,751 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.