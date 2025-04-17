Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74.50 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 81 ($1.07), with a volume of 20000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($1.03).
Unicorn AIM VCT Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 84.80. The company has a market cap of £136.77 million, a PE ratio of -1,183.33 and a beta of 0.11.
Unicorn AIM VCT Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from Unicorn AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Unicorn AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11,666.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Unicorn AIM VCT
Unicorn AIM VCT Company Profile
Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Unicorn AIM VCT
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Unicorn AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicorn AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.