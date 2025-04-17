Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 74.50 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 81 ($1.07), with a volume of 20000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($1.03).

Unicorn AIM VCT Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 84.80. The company has a market cap of £136.77 million, a PE ratio of -1,183.33 and a beta of 0.11.

Unicorn AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from Unicorn AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Unicorn AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11,666.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unicorn AIM VCT

Unicorn AIM VCT Company Profile

In other Unicorn AIM VCT news, insider Julian Bartlett bought 43,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £40,179.16 ($53,182.21). Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

