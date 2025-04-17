Uniphar (LON:UPR) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 233 ($3.08), with a volume of 24164 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($3.04).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uniphar in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 219.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 197.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of £725.29 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Uniphar’s previous dividend of $0.01. Uniphar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland Uniphar plc is a diversified healthcare services business servicing the requirements of more than 200 multinational pharmaceutical and medical technology

manufacturers across three divisions – Commercial & Clinical, Product Access and Supply Chain & Retail. With a workforce of more than 2,000, the Group is active in Ireland, the UK and the Benelux.

