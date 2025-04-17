Uniserve Communications (CVE:USS) Trading Up 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS – Get Free Report) traded up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 22,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Uniserve Communications Trading Up 8.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of C$20.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20.

Uniserve Communications Company Profile

Uniserve Communications Corporation provides Internet access, telecommunications, and commercial IT consulting services to residential, business, and enterprise customers primarily in British Columbia and Alberta. The company offers fiber, internet, and digital telephone plans. It also provides office in a box solution that provides hardware for computers and laptops, phones, various networking equipment, and productivity software; managed services, including managed IT, network, security, back up, and storage, as well as hardware as a service; and colocation, cyber security, and cloud services.

