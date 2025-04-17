United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 917.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,991 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 11,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,106,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 383.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 409.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,538,000 after purchasing an additional 30,077 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.87.

Lam Research Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $65.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.17. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The firm has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

