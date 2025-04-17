United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,815,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,980,297,000 after purchasing an additional 410,172 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,145,570,000 after acquiring an additional 965,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,117,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,846,587,000 after purchasing an additional 529,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,375,439,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,591,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,910 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $182.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.58. General Electric has a one year low of $146.78 and a one year high of $214.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.