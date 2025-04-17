United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.67 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in General Mills by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 19,921 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,167,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in General Mills by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,018,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,929,000 after buying an additional 41,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,346 shares in the company, valued at $22,967,490. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 2.3 %

General Mills stock opened at $56.52 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $63.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.69.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

