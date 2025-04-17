United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,026 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in QCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of QCR during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of QCR from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

In other QCR news, insider James D. Klein sold 630 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $46,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,415.20. The trade was a 59.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole A. Lee bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.47 per share, for a total transaction of $85,846.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,602.07. This trade represents a 139.01 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

QCR stock opened at $65.90 on Thursday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $96.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.05 and a 200-day moving average of $78.94.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. QCR had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 12.68%. On average, analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. QCR’s payout ratio is 3.58%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

