United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Sells 260 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Trimble by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 743,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,457 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 85.0% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth $691,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Trimble by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Cfra raised Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $58.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.93. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $77.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $235,985.75. This represents a 53.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total transaction of $153,702.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,529.98. This represents a 17.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,421 shares of company stock worth $831,683. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

