United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,882 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 6,323.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 396,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,263,000 after purchasing an additional 390,024 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 6,218.7% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 233,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,080,000 after buying an additional 229,904 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,001,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,880,000 after acquiring an additional 187,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,959,000.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of DSI opened at $96.78 on Thursday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $115.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.28. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

