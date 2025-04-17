United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,144 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $951,263,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,876,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,878,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,978 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,779,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,129 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,584,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,642,000 after purchasing an additional 964,454 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the sale, the executive now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.78.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock opened at $100.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.19 and a 200-day moving average of $113.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $132.57.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 101.00%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

