United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

United-Guardian Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of United-Guardian stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.85. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 28.30%.

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. United-Guardian’s payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United-Guardian during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United-Guardian during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of United-Guardian by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United-Guardian by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

