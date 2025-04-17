Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.850-0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Utz Brands also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.140-0.160 EPS.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of Utz Brands stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 482,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,717. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.93 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other news, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 496,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $6,646,909.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard A. Friedman bought 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,722.64. The trade was a 1.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

