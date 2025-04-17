Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.850-0.890 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Utz Brands also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.140-0.160 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.
Utz Brands Stock Down 4.1 %
Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.93 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Utz Brands Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.
Insider Activity at Utz Brands
In other news, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 496,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $6,646,909.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard A. Friedman bought 3,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,722.64. The trade was a 1.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Utz Brands
Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.
