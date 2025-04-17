V2X (NYSE:VVX) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

VVX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on V2X from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

NYSE VVX opened at $48.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. V2X has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in V2X by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of V2X by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V2X by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in V2X by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

