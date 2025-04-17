Valerie L. Jabbar Sells 31,271 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 31,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $2,160,200.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,810.72. This represents a 27.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Kroger stock traded up $2.37 on Thursday, hitting $71.38. 7,600,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,396,978. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $71.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Roth Capital set a $58.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,390,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $277,989,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $264,207,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,829,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,054,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
