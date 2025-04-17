Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the March 15th total of 10,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vallourec Price Performance

OTCMKTS VLOWY traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. Vallourec has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $4.24.

Get Vallourec alerts:

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vallourec had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Vallourec will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.