Valneva’s (VALN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 158.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Valneva from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Valneva Stock Performance

Shares of VALN stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $533.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.54 and a beta of 1.85. Valneva has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.32). Valneva had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valneva will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Valneva by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 30,859 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

