Value Stocks To Watch Today – April 14th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Intel, Ford Motor, PDD, and iShares Bitcoin Trust are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are equities that appear to trade for less than their intrinsic worth, often based on fundamental metrics like earnings, book value, or dividends. Investors in these stocks believe that the market has undervalued the companies, offering a potential for price appreciation when the stock’s true value is eventually recognized. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.02. The company had a trading volume of 98,711,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,168,539. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.23.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $7.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $531.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,706,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,229. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $395.66 and a 52 week high of $539.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $236.95. 8,294,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,505,603. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.26. The company has a market cap of $662.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25.

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $20.47. 77,180,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,910,505. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.13. Intel has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.76. 149,006,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,648,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

PDD stock traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,918,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,459,917. The stock has a market cap of $131.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.28.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.23. 27,768,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,294,875. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.75. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

