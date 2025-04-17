Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $8,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $138.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $122.73 and a 1 year high of $169.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.01 and its 200-day moving average is $154.30. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.3832 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Communication Services ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

