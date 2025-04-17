Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,302 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,896 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21,353.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 11,365,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,779,000 after buying an additional 11,312,895 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,024,119,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,136 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,822.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,604,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,428 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $183.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.77. The company has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

