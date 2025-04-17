Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,478,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 1,064,557 shares.The stock last traded at $122.20 and had previously closed at $122.30.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,157,000 after buying an additional 2,409,649 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $921,398,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,020,000 after buying an additional 243,681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after buying an additional 3,292,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,651,000 after purchasing an additional 452,063 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

