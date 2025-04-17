Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,478,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 1,064,557 shares.The stock last traded at $122.20 and had previously closed at $122.30.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.
