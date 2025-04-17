Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Lifted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 28,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,828,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 439.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $507.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $600.11. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

