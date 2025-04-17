Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 12.9% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,202,879,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of VOO opened at $483.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $521.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.