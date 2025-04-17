Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Up 230.0% in March

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 230.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNDW. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Verisail Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BNDW opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.90. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $70.90.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1902 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.