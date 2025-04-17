Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,288,912,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,669 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,161,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,177,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,117,000 after purchasing an additional 901,037 shares in the last quarter.

VTV opened at $161.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.15 and a 200-day moving average of $173.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

