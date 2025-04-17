Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Morgan Stanley

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 0.76. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $60.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.91.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 100,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

