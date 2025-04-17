Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) is Altium Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Altium Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 432,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,000 shares during the period. Vera Therapeutics accounts for about 5.2% of Altium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Altium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $18,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VERA stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.28. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $51.61. The company has a current ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.11. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

