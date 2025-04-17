VERSES AI (OTCMKTS:VRSSF) Shares Up 6.9% – What’s Next?

VERSES AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRSSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 42,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 635,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

VERSES AI Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09.

About VERSES AI

VERSES AI Inc, a cognitive computing company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) software. The company offers KOSM, a network operating system for enabling distributed intelligence; and Wayfinder, an AI assisted order picking solution. It is also developing GIA, an AI powered personal assistant for everyone.

