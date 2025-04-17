VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSMV. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Legacy Solutions LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $496,000.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSMV opened at $46.22 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $42.82 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $106.31 million, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.62.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.0685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

