Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 19,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 16,401 shares.The stock last traded at $54.57 and had previously closed at $55.00.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $526.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.04.

Get Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Willner & Heller LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Company Profile

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.