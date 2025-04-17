Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Trimmed by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Visa were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,283 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $331.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $615.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.71. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $366.54.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,930,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,642,333.60. This represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,842,490 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.