Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM) Short Interest Update

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 254.7% from the March 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,323,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Visium Technologies Stock Down 15.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:VISM opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Visium Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
About Visium Technologies
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Visium Technologies
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Goldman Sachs Just Revealed What’s Next for Markets
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Buy the Boeing Dip Even on Tariff and Bans?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Set to Pop After Tariff Fears Fade
Receive News & Ratings for Visium Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visium Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.