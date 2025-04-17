Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM) Short Interest Update

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VISM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 254.7% from the March 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,323,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Visium Technologies Stock Down 15.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VISM opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Visium Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About Visium Technologies

Visium Technologies, Inc provides cybersecurity technology solutions, tools, and services. It offers TruContext, a tool for cyber warfare analytics, visualization, and knowledge management. The company was formerly known as NuState Energy Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Visium Technologies, Inc in March 2018.

