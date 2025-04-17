Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA) Director Simon Cmrlec Sells 110,000 Shares

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) Director Simon Cmrlec sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.16, for a total value of C$347,347.00.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:VZLA traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.05. The company had a trading volume of 249,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,065. Vizsla Silver Corp has a 52-week low of C$1.78 and a 52-week high of C$3.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$4.75 price target on shares of Vizsla Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

About Vizsla Silver

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

