Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Update

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the March 15th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Volcon Stock Performance

Shares of Volcon stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Volcon has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $330.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Aegis raised shares of Volcon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Volcon Company Profile

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

