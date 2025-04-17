Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Citigroup

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VNT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Get Vontier alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vontier

Vontier Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:VNT opened at $30.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,869,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 659.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,380,000 after purchasing an additional 747,196 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,478,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,128,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,155,000 after purchasing an additional 318,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vontier by 821.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 321,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after buying an additional 286,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.