Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

IHD opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $5.82.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

