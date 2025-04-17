Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 51003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Vulcan Minerals Trading Up 6.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$10.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

About Vulcan Minerals

Vulcan Minerals Inc, a precious and base metals exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It primarily explores for copper, gold, nickel, cobalt, salt, and gypsum deposits. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Saint John’s, Canada.

