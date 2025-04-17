Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the March 15th total of 73,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded Wal-Mart de México from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Wal-Mart de México Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of WMMVY stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82. Wal-Mart de México has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $41.40.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, Walmart hypermarkets, Walmart Express supermarkets, and Sam’s Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

