Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.97% from the stock’s current price.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $73.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.54 and a 200 day moving average of $97.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.42. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $341.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.55%. Analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

In other news, CEO William M. Walker bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $1,508,675.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 411,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,455,672.91. The trade was a 4.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,772,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,845,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,355,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,318,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,181,000 after buying an additional 90,725 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,416,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

