Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 13,568 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 target price (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $348.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $311.41 and a 52 week high of $481.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total transaction of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares in the company, valued at $285,681.95. This represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

