Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 2,188 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $210.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $173.04 and a 1-year high of $288.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

