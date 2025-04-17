Walter M. Fiederowicz Sells 7,548 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 7,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $134,882.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,700. This represents a 43.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Photronics Trading Down 0.6 %

PLAB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,696. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.40. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,868,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,271,000 after acquiring an additional 29,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,368,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Photronics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,120,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,955,000 after purchasing an additional 257,373 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,565,000 after buying an additional 159,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Photronics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after buying an additional 30,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

