Wasatch Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 414,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,599 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $14,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

