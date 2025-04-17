Wasatch Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,989 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Kura Sushi USA were worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $75.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $71.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $103.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.20.

Kura Sushi USA Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $55.33 on Thursday. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $121.99. The stock has a market cap of $667.61 million, a P/E ratio of -81.37 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average of $79.49.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Sushi USA

