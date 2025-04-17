Wasatch Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in VSE were worth $10,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VSE by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of VSE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 60,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth $9,118,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VSE by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VSE by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 76,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised VSE to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Shares of VSEC opened at $110.09 on Thursday. VSE Co. has a 1-year low of $73.36 and a 1-year high of $128.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.64 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $299.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.97 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

