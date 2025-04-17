Wasatch Advisors LP Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,485,000 after buying an additional 221,086 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,660,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,430,000 after acquiring an additional 128,211 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,063,000 after acquiring an additional 133,641 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,555,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,818,000 after purchasing an additional 130,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,434,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,376,000 after purchasing an additional 73,066 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Barclays raised their target price on Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.08.

Evergy Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $67.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $70.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.09 and its 200-day moving average is $63.85.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.45%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

