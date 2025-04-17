Wasatch Advisors LP Has $32.13 Million Stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,186,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,332 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $32,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDFS. KBC Group NV grew its position in PDF Solutions by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.37 million, a PE ratio of 174.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

PDF Solutions ( NASDAQ:PDFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million. Analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Kachig Kibarian acquired 34,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $783,316.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,507,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,162,153.60. The trade was a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Gustafson bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $92,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,574 shares in the company, valued at $520,556.44. This trade represents a 21.54 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PDF Solutions from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

